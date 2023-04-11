Richard Keys has blasted former Leeds boss Jesse Marsch for being too arrogant and rejecting Leicester City job.

Dean Smith has today been appointed short-term Leicester boss but Jesse Marsch was a candidate for the position last week.

“I must be missing something,” said Keys. “Jesse Marsch is obviously a much better coach than I’ve given him credit for. And I’ve been a keen supporter of his.

“He deserved great credit for keeping Leeds in the PL last season – and I said as much then. I still believe they’d have gone down if Bielsa had stayed in charge. Marsch made many friends at Elland Road. I’m told the players thought he was a really nice guy – but, in the end, they just couldn’t work out what he wanted from them.

“But. I’d love it if someone would explain to me how it is that a man, recently sacked by a club battling for their PL lives, has the temerity to turn down two offers to stay in England and continue to work in the PL? Marsch must really rate himself – and I’m quoting from what I’ve read – Marsch didn’t want to work in the C’ship next season.

“What? Again – surely this modern-day super coach would’ve kept them up? And if he hadn’t – what’s wrong with working in the C’ship? Who does he think he is? Maybe he’s had a call from that lunatic Boehly telling him to hold off because he’s in line to replace Lampard? Seriously. What is Marsch waiting for? I don’t see him getting another offer to work in the PL.”