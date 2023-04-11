Richard Keys attacks Jesse Marsch for rejecting Leicester job

Richard Keys has blasted former Leeds boss Jesse Marsch for being too arrogant and rejecting Leicester City job.

Dean Smith has today been appointed short-term Leicester boss but Jesse Marsch was a candidate for the position last week.

“I must be missing something,” said Keys. “Jesse Marsch is obviously a much better coach than I’ve given him credit for. And I’ve been a keen supporter of his.

“He deserved great credit for keeping Leeds in the PL last season – and I said as much then. I still believe they’d have gone down if Bielsa had stayed in charge. Marsch made many friends at Elland Road. I’m told the players thought he was a really nice guy – but, in the end, they just couldn’t work out what he wanted from them.

“But. I’d love it if someone would explain to me how it is that a man, recently sacked by a club battling for their PL lives, has the temerity to turn down two offers to stay in England and continue to work in the PL? Marsch must really rate himself – and I’m quoting from what I’ve read – Marsch didn’t want to work in the C’ship next season.

“What? Again – surely this modern-day super coach would’ve kept them up? And if he hadn’t – what’s wrong with working in the C’ship? Who does he think he is? Maybe he’s had a call from that lunatic Boehly telling him to hold off because he’s in line to replace Lampard? Seriously. What is Marsch waiting for? I don’t see him getting another offer to work in the PL.”

