Richard Keys has blasted former Leeds boss Jesse Marsch for being too arrogant and rejecting Leicester City job.
Dean Smith has today been appointed short-term Leicester boss but Jesse Marsch was a candidate for the position last week.
“I must be missing something,” said Keys. “Jesse Marsch is obviously a much better coach than I’ve given him credit for. And I’ve been a keen supporter of his.
“But. I’d love it if someone would explain to me how it is that a man, recently sacked by a club battling for their PL lives, has the temerity to turn down two offers to stay in England and continue to work in the PL? Marsch must really rate himself – and I’m quoting from what I’ve read – Marsch didn’t want to work in the C’ship next season.
“What? Again – surely this modern-day super coach would’ve kept them up? And if he hadn’t – what’s wrong with working in the C’ship? Who does he think he is? Maybe he’s had a call from that lunatic Boehly telling him to hold off because he’s in line to replace Lampard? Seriously. What is Marsch waiting for? I don’t see him getting another offer to work in the PL.”