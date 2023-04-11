Spurs move ahead of Newcastle in race to sign 26-year-old EPL midfielder

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly moved ahead of Newcastle United in the race to sign Leicester City attacking midfielder James Maddison.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Foxes are set to lose Maddison at the end of the season.

Leicester City’s status within the Premier League is under major threat as the 2015-16 title winners sit 19th in the table with just eight games to go.

Consequently, the Foxes, regardless of where they will be playing their football next season, are expected to undergo some major changes. Youri Tielemans has failed to extend his contract and looks nailed on to leave the King Power for free at the end of the season and Maddison is another high-profile player likely to move on.

The England international is admired by Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, but with both Newcastle and Spurs actively pursuing a deal, it seems the race will be between the latter two sides.

And according to these latest reports, it is Daniel Levy’s Lilywhites who are favourites to lure the 26-year-old away from Leicester.

Since joining the Foxes from Norwich City in 2018, Maddison, who has just over 12 months left on his deal, has scored 54 goals in 196 matches in all competitions.