Tottenham ready to speak with Euro giants for 26-year-old who will cost in excess of €40m

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Napoli goalkeeper, Alex Meret at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old has established himself as a key player for the Italian club, and his performances have attracted the attention of the North London club.

Tottenham are looking to bring in a quality replacement for Hugo Lloris and the 26-year-old Napoli star has been identified as an alternative.

Hugo Lloris is not been at his best this season and his performances have cost his side valuable points.

The French international would be more suited to the role of a squad player now, and Tottenham must look to bring in a first-choice goalkeeper during the summer transfer window.

Meret has helped Napoli challenge for the league title and the Italian outfit are in the quarter-finals of the Champions League as well.

There is no doubt that he could prove to be a superb signing for Tottenham and a report from NapoliCalcioLive claims that the player could cost in excess of €40 million.

The report further states that Tottenham Hotspur are determined to sign the goalkeeper at the end of the season and they are ready to open talks with Napoli.

It will be interesting to see if the Italian giants are prepared to cash in on the 26-year-old goalkeeper this summer.

Napoli are favourites to win the league title and they are likely to play in the Champions League as well next season. On the other hand, Tottenham are lacking in stability, and they might miss out on Champions League qualification.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper might prefer to continue at Napoli and compete for major trophies.