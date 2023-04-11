Victor Osimhen has spoken about his correspondence with his idol Didier Drogba and also revealed his admiration for Erling Haaland.

Speaking to the Daily Mail’s Tom Collomosse, Osimhen revealed his love for Drogba from a young age and how the former Ivorian striker praised him for his performance in the 2015 Under-17 World Cup.

“I have always supported Drogba and I have huge love and admiration for him.

“I remember when he scored the equaliser in the 2012 Champions League Final, an amazing header, and the way I celebrated was as though I had scored the goal. My friends knew I was obsessed with Drogba.

“When I scored 10 goals and won the Golden Boot at the Under-17 World Cup in 2015, one of the Nigeria staff showed me a tweet from Drogba. It said ‘Congratulations Victor. I wish you all the best for the future.’

“I was shocked. I never believed someone like Didier Drogba would tweet those words to a young aspiring striker. It gave me a whole new motivation to succeed.”

Osimhen has been linked with Drogba’s former side Chelsea in recent months and the potential of him coming to the Premier League and playing for the Blues could give their attack a new lease of life, while he could also be competing with Erling Haaland for the league’s Golden Boot, as Osimhen spoke glowingly of the Norwegian.

“He is one of the best of his generation so to be compared with him – and considered one of the best strikers in the world – only inspires me to do more.”

Osimhen’s performances for Napoli this season – where he has scored 25 goals in 29 games in all competitions – have propelled him to the top of multiple clubs’ wishlists for this summer and it promises to be an interesting battle for his signature – if Napoli are to let him leave the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.