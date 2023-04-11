Watch Bernardo Silva’s goal which has given Manchester City a 2-0 lead against Thomas Tuchel’s Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

The goal all stemmed from a Dayot Upamecano mistake, as the Frenchman was dispossessed by Jack Grealish, who backheeled the ball to Erling Haaland and his back post cross found Silva who powered a header into the far corner.

A disaster for Thomas Tuchel and Bayern as their task to overturn the deficit just got a whole lot harder.