(Video) Bernardo Silva doubles Manchester City lead vs Bayern Munich

Manchester City
Posted by

Watch Bernardo Silva’s goal which has given Manchester City a 2-0 lead against Thomas Tuchel’s Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

The goal all stemmed from a Dayot Upamecano mistake, as the Frenchman was dispossessed by Jack Grealish, who backheeled the ball to Erling Haaland and his back post cross found Silva who powered a header into the far corner.

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Erling Haaland makes it three for Manchester City vs Bayern Munich
Liverpool relax their chase of England midfield starlet with club likely to move to other targets
(Video) Rodri stunner gives Manchester City lead vs Bayern Munich

A disaster for Thomas Tuchel and Bayern as their task to overturn the deficit just got a whole lot harder.

More Stories Bernardo Silva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.