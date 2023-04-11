(Video) Erling Haaland makes it three for Manchester City vs Bayern Munich

Watch Erling Haaland’s goal for Manchester City which has given his side a three-goal lead over Thomas Tuchel’s Bayern Munich.

It’s becoming a rout for Pep Guardiola’s side now, as Julian Alvarez swung in a cross from the right which John Stones headed towards the six-yard box, and Haaland was there to slide home his finish – his 11th Champions League goal this season.

If it wasn’t game over for Bayern at 2-0, it’s now looking like tie over for the Germans who have an extremely difficult task ahead of them in the second leg.

