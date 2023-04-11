Video: Huge boost for Chelsea as key player returns to training ahead of Real Madrid clash

Chelsea have received a big boost ahead of their clash with Real Madrid this week as Thiago Silva has been spotted in training with the rest of the squad.

The veteran defender has been out of action since picking up a knee injury against Tottenham in February but is now returning to full fitness ahead of the Champions League tie.

The Brazilian was the Blues’ best player this season up to the point of his injury and his return to the starting 11 is just around the corner. Silva is unlikely to be fully fit for the match on Wednesday but fans of the London club will be hoping to see him back for the return leg at Stamford Bridge next Tuesday.