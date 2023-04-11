Watch Rodri’s superb goal to put Manchester City in front against Bayern Munich which rewards their early dominance in the match.

The English team have been the side in control so far and Rodri has just scored one of the great quarter-final goals.

Receiving the ball 25 yards out from goal, he chopped inside the challenge of Jamal Musiala before curling a superb effort into the top left corner.

A great start for City – can Bayern respond?