(Video) Rodri stunner gives Manchester City lead vs Bayern Munich

Manchester City
Posted by

Watch Rodri’s superb goal to put Manchester City in front against Bayern Munich which rewards their early dominance in the match.

The English team have been the side in control so far and Rodri has just scored one of the great quarter-final goals.

Receiving the ball 25 yards out from goal, he chopped inside the challenge of Jamal Musiala before curling a superb effort into the top left corner.

More Stories / Latest News
Defender on loan at Roma from Leeds United would be happy to make move to Italy permanent
Leeds eyeing Moroccan La Liga ace as Illan Meslier replacement
Manchester City vs Bayern Munich team news – Haaland starts against former league rivals

A great start for City – can Bayern respond?

More Stories Rodri

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.