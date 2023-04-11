West Ham duo will go separate ways in summer regardless of club status

TalkSPORT journalist Alex Crook has suggested that David Moyes and club owner David Sullivan will ‘shake hands’ and go their separate ways at the end of the season, regardless of whether or not the Hammers stay in the Premier League.

Moyes has endured a tough season with the Hammers and with the side fighting against relegation, the Scotsman has struggled to replicate his success which saw the club compete in Europe last season.

And speaking about the possibility of Moyes leaving the club at the end of the current campaign, Crook said: “I think actually David Sullivan at West Ham deserves some credit,” he said.

“Because he probably knows that David Moyes is reaching the end of the line there, but they have surveyed the options and decided, ‘now is not the right time to make a change, who is the best person to keep us in the Premier League, David Moyes.’

“I think he will probably do that and at the end of the season, they will shake hands, and they will go in a different direction.”