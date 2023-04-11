Gianluca Scamacca could be set to leave West Ham United this summer after just a year at the club where he has scored just eight goals.

This is according to Pete O’Rourke of Football Insider, who says that West Ham are expecting to receive bids for Scamacca come the end of the season.

It’s been a tough nine months in East London for the Italian who has struggled to make his mark on English football, scoring eight times in 27 appearances.

However, the past month or so has been a rough one for Scamacca as he has failed to find himself in the Hammers’ last three league matches while he hasn’t played a minute of football since March 1st.

According to FBref, Scamacca earns an estimated £90,000 p/week at the London Stadium, while he is contracted to the club until 2027, so it could be a tricky task for West Ham to offload their struggling striker.