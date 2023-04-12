West Ham United are reportedly keen on signing the Brazilian striker Pedro at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old centre-forward has been in splendid form for Flamengo, and he has 14 goals in 15 appearances across all competitions this season. A report from Football Insider claims the Hammers are looking to sign him.

He was a part of the Brazilian squad during the recently concluded World Cup as well and Pedro has a big future ahead of him.

The Hammers are in desperate need of goalscoring reinforcements, and the Brazilian would be a superb acquisition.

Players like Michail Antonio and Gianluca Scamacca have been largely underwhelming this season and West Ham need a player who can find the back of the net consistently.

The 25-year-old Brazilian will add technical ability and goals in the final third. The opportunity to play in the Premier League will be an attractive option for him as well.

A move to West Ham would be the ideal next step in his career, and Pedro will be hoping to showcase his qualities at a higher level in the Premier League.

It will be interesting to see if West Ham can agree on a fee with Flamengo in the coming months.

Meanwhile, West Ham are currently fighting for their survival in the Premier League and they must preserve their status as a top-flight club if they want to attract top talents like Pedro.

The South American forward is unlikely to join the club in the Championship, and therefore West Ham must survive relegation this season.