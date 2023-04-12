47-year-old close to becoming Chelsea manager, move would delight midfield star

Chelsea are looking to bring in a quality replacement for Graham Potter.

The former Brighton manager was recently sacked after a series of poor performances that have left Chelsea reeling in the bottom half of the table. The Blues had decided to bring in Frank Lampard on an interim basis until the end of the season, but they are set to bring in a more permanent replacement in the summer.

According to UOL, Argentine manager Marcelo Gallardo is close to becoming Chelsea’s new manager and the move would delight midfielder Enzo Fernandez. Apparently, the 22-year-old midfielder has already given his go-ahead for Chelsea to appoint the 47-year-old manager.

Fernandez considers Gallardo to be a father figure having played under him at River Plate.

Gallardo is highly regarded in South American football, and it will be interesting to see if he can make his mark in the Premier League now. His high-intensity attacking football could be quite exciting for Chelsea and their fans. The Blues have enormous attacking talent at their disposal and Gallardo could bring the best out of the squad.

The 47-year-old has been linked to the move to the Premier League in the past, and it remains to be seen whether the move goes through in the summer.

Chelsea need to bring in someone who will help them reach the top of English football once again, and Gallardo certainly has the pedigree to transform Chelsea into title contenders once again.

The 47-year-old manager will be determined to showcase his qualities in European football now and a move to Chelsea could be the ideal next step in his career.