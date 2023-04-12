Arsenal are said to be interested in a move for Wilfried Zaha with the Ivorian winger a free agent at the end of this season.

This comes from Foot Mercato, who are reporting a rumour to make you think that it’s 2019 all over again. Zaha was the subject of a move to the Gunners four years ago but their £40million bid was apparently far less than what Palace were after.

Now it seems that Arsenal may not have to worry about a transfer fee for the now 30-year old as he looks set to leave Crystal Palace at the end of the season.

Mercato also state that Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich are keeping tabs on Zaha, so he isn’t short of admirers.

A Palace icon with 455 appearances for the club to his name, Zaha has 89 goals for the club and has shown that when he’s fully fit, he can be a real handful although recent injury issues have seen him take a little dip in form.

Nevertheless, for no fee and a serious amount of Premier League experience, Zaha finally getting a move to the Emirates after year upon year of links to the club could be a good move for both parties, especially with the young talent Palace have at the club with the likes of Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise.