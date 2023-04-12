Arsenal keen on summer move for out-of-contract Crystal Palace winger who they once chased for £40million

Arsenal FC Crystal Palace FC
Posted by

Arsenal are said to be interested in a move for Wilfried Zaha with the Ivorian winger a free agent at the end of this season.

This comes from Foot Mercato, who are reporting a rumour to make you think that it’s 2019 all over again. Zaha was the subject of a move to the Gunners four years ago but their £40million bid was apparently far less than what Palace were after.

Now it seems that Arsenal may not have to worry about a transfer fee for the now 30-year old as he looks set to leave Crystal Palace at the end of the season.

Mercato also state that Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich are keeping tabs on Zaha, so he isn’t short of admirers.

Zaha has six league goals for Palace this season but is currently out with a groin injury

A Palace icon with 455 appearances for the club to his name, Zaha has 89 goals for the club and has shown that when he’s fully fit, he can be a real handful although recent injury issues have seen him take a little dip in form.

More Stories / Latest News
Man United takeover plans in turmoil as bidder withdraws offer
Opinion: Limelight loving Boehly is making Chelsea a laughing stock
(Video) Marco Asensio puts Real Madrid 2-0 up against Chelsea

Nevertheless, for no fee and a serious amount of Premier League experience, Zaha finally getting a move to the Emirates after year upon year of links to the club could be a good move for both parties, especially with the young talent Palace have at the club with the likes of Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise.

More Stories Wilfried Zaha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.