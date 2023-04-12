Chelsea are eyeing up a move for the Barcelona playmaker Gavi.

The 18-year-old has been one of the best young players in the world in recent months and it is no surprise that his performances have attracted the attention of the Premier League giants.

According to a report from AS, Chelsea have already held a meeting with player’s representatives and a second meeting has been scheduled.

Apparently, Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly is set to attend the meeting with the agents of the midfielder and the Blues are prepared to make him one of their highest-paid players if he joins the club.

The 18-year-old is highly rated at the Spanish club, and it would be highly surprising if Barcelona decided to sanction his departure in the coming months. Gavi is already one of Barcelona’s best players and he has all the attributes to develop into a future superstar.

Chelsea would certainly benefit from having a player like him, but it would be a difficult deal to pull off. Barcelona will probably be desperate to keep him at the club for as long as possible. The 18-year-old has a big future ahead of him and he will be crucial to Barcelona’s hopes of winning major trophies in the coming season.

Furthermore, the 18-year-old is a fan favourite and his departure is unlikely to go down well with the fans.

It will also be interesting to see if Chelsea can convince the 18-year-old to leave his boyhood club and move to the Premier League at the end of the season.