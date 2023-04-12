Chelsea team news: Kante starts as Blues prepare to take down Real Madrid in the Bernabeu

What a task Frank Lampard has at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday evening, as his Chelsea side attempt to gain the advantage in their Champions League quarter final against 14 times winners, and current holders, Real Madrid.

The former midfielder knows all about these sorts of European nights, and that will surely come in handy during his pre-match team-talk as he attempts to dial down any pressure that his side might be feeling.

It’s a daunting place to come at the best of times let alone after a dour Premier League defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers, so Lampard will know he has his work cut out.

To that end, he’s started with N’Golo Kante which suggests that he may well have gone for the safety first approach given that Kante will expertly shield his back four against an expected Los Blancos onslaught.

Perhaps the other surprise is that Kai Havertz has been benched, with Joao Felix and Raheem Sterling tasked with leading the line.

Mateo Kovacic and Enzo Fernandez give Lampard a very solid midfield pairing alongside Kante, and with Reece James and Ben Chilwell expected to bomb down the wings, the Blues should have more than enough about them in an attacking sense.

Fofana, Silva and Koulibaly is a formidable trio at the back, and with plenty of big names available to come off the bench if required, Real look like they’re going to be made to work hard in this one.