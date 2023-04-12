In the space of just two games, Roy Hodgson has completely changed the narrative at Crystal Palace, and if they carry on in the same manner, then Premier League salvation is virtually assured.

The former England manager has shown that there’s no substitute for experience, seeing his team overcome Leicester City in injury time, and then head to Elland Road and completely wipe the floor with Leeds in a 5-1 victory.

This from a team that, prior to the 75-year-old’s arrival, hadn’t won a league match in 2023. It really is quite the turnaround.

Those six points alone have taken them well above the bottom three who can’t seem to buy a win at the moment.

There’s still a long way to go of course, with many more twists and turns expected, but even if the Eagles remain a Premier League club from 2023/24, there are still four players that are likely to have moved on.

Just 45 minutes of action spread across four Premier League games per WhoScored tells its own story as far as Jairo Riedewald is concerned. If he’s not able to get into the current set up, he’s not going to trouble any new team from next season.

Wilfried Zaha hasn’t put pen to paper on any new deal at present, with his current one running out this summer. It would be hard to believe that he would run down any contract only to re-sign again with the same club.

More Stories / Latest News Stadium of Premier League big-six team no longer in contention to host matches for Euro 2028 Leeds United make their keeper available for summer transfer Journalist spotted what Kieran Trippier did to Anthony Gordon after Newcastle vs Brentford

Jean-Phillipe Mateta hasn’t really set the world alight. His goal against Leicester was his first since August against Aston Villa according to WhoScored, and if Palace can get anything for him, it would make sense for them to do so.

Although he’s on loan at present, there are others ahead of him, and Jack Butland really needs to be playing week in and week out. He won’t be able to do that at Palace.