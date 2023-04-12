It’s been a tumultuous time at Leicester City since the mutual parting of Brendan Rodgers, given their precarious Premier League position.

With only eight games left of the 2022/23 campaign, the Foxes are in awful current form having lost four of the last five and with Pep Guardiola’s free-scoring Manchester City side up next, per the official Premier League website.

BBC Sport reported on Dean Smith has been handed the poisoned chalice of trying to keep them in the English top-flight this season.

He’ll be assisted by someone who knows the club well, Craig Shakespeare, with John Terry as one of his assistants.

At present, that arrangement will only last until the end of the season, and whether that continues will surely depend on if Leicester are still a Premier League club next season or not.

Journalist, Dean Jones, has suggested that there should be someone else given consideration for the full time post, and that’s a manager that another journalist, Melissa Reddy, once called superb.

Brighton are getting the results a lot of their past performances have merited, born out of consistency in their ideals and intentions under Graham Potter. Always happy to see smart processes, patience, good recruitment, spirited players and a superb manager rewarded. — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) September 5, 2022

“Graham Potter actually is an example of somebody I think is a good fit for Leicesterand certainly a much better fit for less than he ever was for Chelsea,” Jones said to This is Futbol.

“The problem you’d have with someone like Graham Potter now from a Leicester point of view is that you have to convince him that this is his level. And you have tocheck whether he has the motivation for such a challenge after just having a chancethat one of the biggest clubs in Europe.”

Despite things not working out for him at Chelsea, perhaps a move to a less high profile outfit, with respect to Leicester, would suit Potter.

It would perhaps give him some time out of the limelight in which to develop the squad and have them playing in much the same manner as his brilliant Brighton and Hove Albion team did.

Further, he would then be able to banish the memories of his time at Stamford Bridge and repair his battered reputation.