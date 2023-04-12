Erik ten Hag receives season defining setback ahead of huge Man United matches

Man United and Erik ten Hag have received a season-defining setback ahead of a crucial period in the season as Marcus Rashford is set to miss a few games.

It is uncertain the exact number of matches the Man United forward will miss but should the 25-year-old miss the rest of April, the Red Devils play across all three competions they are left in and therefore, if they don’t achieve their goals across the three without their top goalscorer, the injury could be a season-defining one for the Manchester club.

The England international pulled up in the 80th minute of Saturday’s win over Everton and appeared to point to his groin as he left the field and headed down the tunnel for treatment.

The injury seems to be somewhat serious and now it is up to the rest of Ten Hag’s squad to make up the goals.

Rashford has put the poor campaign he had last season behind him with some stellar performances this season. The 25-year-old has been one of the best players in the world since the World Cup ended and has notched up a total of 28 goals and 10 assists across the 47 games he has played in.

Man United fans will be hoping to have their forward back as soon as possible as this injury could not have come at a worse time for the Manchester club.