Dusan Vlahovic’s future with Juventus appears far from over as things currently stand, with the club set to review things closer to the end of the season when their potential involvement in the Champions League becomes clearer.

Fabrizio Romano contradicted recent reports suggesting that Italian giants would be open to parting ways with the striker this summer (juvefc.com), though did note that there is heavy interest.

“Juventus will discuss Dusan Vlahovic’s future only once they know if they will play Champions League football next season,” the reporter exclusively revealed for CaughtOffside. “Nothing has been discussed yet internally or with Vlahovic. For sure, a lot of top clubs are keen on signing Vlahovic this summer.”

Should Juve indeed finish outside the Champions League spots, one could foresee Massimiliano Allegri’s men considering some hard calls at the end of the season.

Vlahovic’s inconsistency this season – as perhaps best demonstrated by the fact he’s yet to find the net in eight league games since hitting the back of the net twice against Salernitana – could mean the Serbian is a prime candidate to be offloaded.

That reality remains to be seen, of course, though if potential suitors in the Premier League with access to top European football were to swing by, it could offer the 23-year-old an easy out at a time of relative turmoil for Juventus in the wake of a major points deduction.