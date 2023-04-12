This weekend was a poor one for Anthony Gordon as the Newcastle winger disrespected his manager after being hauled off towards the end of the Magpies’ win over Brentford.

Gordon was brought on at halftime in the match but was later subbed off, and that sparked a distasteful reaction.

The 22-year-old trudged off furiously and exchanged words with Howe. There was an altercation and a small scuffle between the two, which did not look good from the player’s point of view.

The former Everton star was heavily criticised for his actions after the match but he did receive support from some teammates.

According to The Athletic’s George Caulkin on the latest episode of Pod On The Tyne, and the journalist named the two Newcastle players who immediately spoke to Gordon after the final whistle.

“At the end, very pleasing to see, first Matt Ritchie and then Kieran Trippier were talking to him,” he said.

“He looked absolutely devastated did Gordon.

“They had a lovely cuddle walking off the pitch and they stood in front of the fans for ages at the end listening to fans signing.”