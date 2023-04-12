Man United looking to beat Liverpool to £80m Premier League midfield target

Man United have entered the race for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo as Erik ten Hag looks to beat the rest of the Premier League competition to the midfielder.

The Ecuadorian international was the subject of bids from Arsenal and Chelsea in January and the 21-year-old even went as far as asking Brighton for permission to leave.

Heading into the summer transfer window, interest in Caicedo remains, with the Brighton midfielder high on Liverpool’s list of targets.

Man United are also expected to be there as the Red Devils could land Caicedo for £80m despite him signing a new Brighton contract recently, reports Football Insider.

The report states that the new Brighton deal will have no bearing on a potential transfer – opening the door to yet another transfer saga involving the midfielder.

Liverpool are in desperate need of midfielders and Caicedo would be a great fit for the Reds. As for Man United, players such as Marcel Sabitzer and Scott McTominay might not be at the club next season, therefore, the 21-year-old would slot into their roles.