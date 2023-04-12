Man United target open to joining Bayern Munich with meetings scheduled

Napoli striker and Man United target Victor Osimhen is open to joining Bayern Munich this summer as both European giants search for a new centre forward.

Osimhen has been one of the best players in Europe this season and will be looking to cap it off by guiding Napoli to the Serie A title and potentially a first Champions League crown.

The 24-year-old has scored 25 goals and assisted a further five across 29 matches this campaign and his output has attracted him a lot of attention ahead of this summer.

According to Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich want Osimhen and discussions will follow in the coming weeks to set the price and define what Thomas Tuchel wants.

According to Manchester Evening News, Erik ten Hag is also interested in Osimhen but would prefer Tottenham’s Harry Kane in the number nine shirt at Old Trafford next season.

Both deals could be hard to pull off given the fees involved but both players would be worth the money paid. Man United and Bayern Munich are in need of a striker and both of these stars could take the two clubs up another level with the number of goals they produce.