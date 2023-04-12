Manchester United have spoken to agents of 22-year-old La Liga ace regarding a move

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

According to a report from 90 Min, Manchester United have spoken to the agents of the 22-year-old goalkeeper when they were in London recently.

The Red Devils have been linked with a number of goalkeepers in recent weeks, especially with the future of David de Gea uncertain. The Spaniard will be out of contract in the summer and he is yet to commit his long-term future to the club.

There have been rumours that De Gea could sign a new deal with the club soon and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

In the event of his departure, Manchester United will need to bring in a quality shot stopper and Mamardashvili could prove to be a quality acquisition.

The 22-year-old has established himself as a key player for Valencia since joining the club and he is certainly one of the best goalkeepers in the league right now. He has the potential to develop into a key player for Manchester United and he could sort out their goalkeeping position for the foreseeable future.

Apparently Manchester United will face competition from other Premier League clubs like Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea. All three clubs are looking to bring in a new goalkeeper and it will be interesting to see where the 22-year-old ends up eventually.

A move to the Premier League from Valencia would be a major step up in his career, and the player is likely to be tempted to complete the move in the Summer.