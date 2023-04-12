With only eight games left of the 2022/23 Premier League season, Leeds United are one of the clubs that have it all to do if they want to remain in the English top-flight next season.

On 29 points with Liverpool up next per the official Premier League website, the last thing that Javi Gracia needed was to see his team humbled 5-1 at home to fellow strugglers Crystal Palace last time out.

Three points are desperately required by the Elland Road outfit to move them clear of the bottom three, which they only sit above by two points at this stage.

A few days ago, the Yorkshire-based club appeared to receive some good news when TuttoJuve noted that, regardless of whether Leeds went down to the Championship or not, January signing, Weston McKennie, would complete a €30m permanent deal from Juventus.

That would, at least, provide a semblance of brightness amongst the gloom that appears to be enveloping the club at present.

However, things now seemed to have turned full circle.

According to Football Insider, sources have suggested that, in fact, McKennie will not sign a permanent deal with the club – even if they stay in the Premier League.

Armed with that information, Gracia will at least be hoping that the player will give his all for the club in the games that they have remaining, and can leave Elland Road with his head held high.