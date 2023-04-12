Newcastle ready to offer €25-30 million for World Cup semifinalist

Newcastle are reportedly interested in signing the Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic.

The 30-year-old has been a key player for the Italian club, and he has proven himself for his country as well.

Brozovic has established himself as one of the most reliable midfielders in Europe in football, and he could prove to be a sensational acquisition for Newcastle.

According to Milan Web, Newcastle are very keen on signing the 30-year-old midfielder, and they are ready to submit a bid of around €25-€30 million for the Croatian international.

Brozovic has helped Inter Milan win the league title and he has guided Croatia to the semi-final of the recently concluded World Cup.

The 30-year-old will add defensive cover, control and composure in the middle of the park and he could be the ideal partner for Bruno Guimaraes next season.

Newcastle are lacking a quality partner for the Brazilian international and Brozovic’s arrival would strengthen them immensely.

Newcastle are expected to play in the Champions League next season and they are currently third in the league table. If they manage to finish in the top four, they will need to bring in the necessary reinforcement so that they can match up to the European elite next season.

There is no shortage of resources at the Premier League club, and it remains to be seen whether they can agree on a fee with Inter Milan. Apparently, the Italian outfit could look to cash in on the player in order to fund a revamp in the summer.

Brozovic has proven his quality in Italian football over the years and he could be tempted to try out an exciting new challenge in the Premier League.