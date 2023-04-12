Opinion: Why Declan Rice isn’t the right player for Klopp’s new-look Liverpoool

The news that Liverpool have turned their attentions away from Jude Bellingham has opened up the conversation again as to who will be the Reds’ new midfield dynamo, but one player who shouldn’t be brought into the picture is West Ham’s Declan Rice.

The Guardian (subscription required) note that the 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund player’s deal would’ve been in excess of £200m taking into account transfer fee, salary etc. and that’s not something that Liverpool were prepared to commit to. Rightly so.

For all of his enviable talent, spending that much money on one player when you don’t have the financial riches of the likes of Newcastle United, Paris Saint-Germain or Man City, is a financial no no.

With that decision seemingly made, it means the club need to look for alternatives, and Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenburg, tweeted that Rice was one of the candidates being considered.

News #LFC: Still on the shortlist and being discussed with #Klopp confirmed: Rice, Caicedo, Barella, Gravenberch and Nunes. Klopp 100 % involved in the decision not to buy #Bellingham. Decision was taken with the owners. @SkySportDE ??????? pic.twitter.com/IzDthesnAV — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) April 12, 2023

Whilst it would ensure a ‘big name’ arrival at Anfield if Klopp could work his magic on Bellingham’s international colleague, it wouldn’t be the brightest of moves from the German coach.

Rice isn’t quite as dynamic as Bellingham and if it’s ‘heavy metal’ football that Klopp requires, there’s only one player he’s getting it from and that isn’t Rice.

The West Ham man would slow things down immeasurably, only occasionally going on one of his forays upfield.

Furthermore, Bellingham’s 11 goals and six assists in all competitions compares to Rice’s three goals and two assists per WhoScored.

The latter is clearly not a Klopp-type Liverpool player. Someone who recycles possession quickly, who gets forward time and again and who weighs in with goals.

Rice is sorely lacking in all of those areas so unless the German sees something in him he can work with, he’d be well advised to steer clear.