Pep Guardiola admits Bayern Munich could cause Manchester City issues in Champions League quarter-final second leg

Manchester City
Posted by

Pep Guardiola is of the opinion that Manchester City could suffer in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie with Bayern Munich despite winning 3-0 this evening.

City took Bayern apart this evening as goals from Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland gave the English side what looks to be an unassailable lead going into the second leg next Wednesday.

However, speaking to BBC Sport, Guardiola – amid praise for his side – says that he isn’t underestimating his former employers and believes that he will have change things ahead of the return leg so Bayern don’t cause his City team any issues.

“It really was a good Champions League game, between two top teams. During 55, 60 minutes it was a tight game.

We found an incredible goal from Rodri but we could not control the pockets, with [Jamal] Musiala and [Serge] Gnabry. The first five, ten minutes of the second half they were better, they had chancesBut after, we adjusted something and in the last parts of the game we were better.

Rodri’s long-range strike gave City the lead just short of the half-hour mark

It’s an incredible result, but I know what it means to go to Munich and we have to do something new to not suffer so much because of the quality they have and we will try and win again.”

More Stories / Latest News
Real Madrid and Arsenal to battle for 23-year old Serie A striker
“None of us are afraid” – Enzo Fernandez’s words pre-Real Madrid quarter-final clash
Victor Osimhen on recieving praise from Didier Drogba and his thoughts on Erling Haaland

Judging by City’s performance tonight, Guardiola probably won’t have to change a lot for the second leg, while Bayern will need something close to a miracle to advance to the semi-finals of the competition of which they are six-time champions.

More Stories Pep Guardiola

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.