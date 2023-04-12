Pep Guardiola is of the opinion that Manchester City could suffer in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie with Bayern Munich despite winning 3-0 this evening.

City took Bayern apart this evening as goals from Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland gave the English side what looks to be an unassailable lead going into the second leg next Wednesday.

However, speaking to BBC Sport, Guardiola – amid praise for his side – says that he isn’t underestimating his former employers and believes that he will have change things ahead of the return leg so Bayern don’t cause his City team any issues.

“It really was a good Champions League game, between two top teams. During 55, 60 minutes it was a tight game.

“We found an incredible goal from Rodri but we could not control the pockets, with [Jamal] Musiala and [Serge] Gnabry. The first five, ten minutes of the second half they were better, they had chances. But after, we adjusted something and in the last parts of the game we were better.

“It’s an incredible result, but I know what it means to go to Munich and we have to do something new to not suffer so much because of the quality they have and we will try and win again.”

Judging by City’s performance tonight, Guardiola probably won’t have to change a lot for the second leg, while Bayern will need something close to a miracle to advance to the semi-finals of the competition of which they are six-time champions.