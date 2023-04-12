After your team has just been turned over 5-1 at home in one of the worst collective performances all season, the last thing any player should be doing is going on holiday to relax, but that’s seemingly what a trio of Leeds United stars have been up to.

Rather than knuckling down and getting to work ready for the final few games of the season, Weston McKennie, Junior Firpo and Luis Sinisterra were caught by TV cameras apparently in Monte Carlo watching Novak Djokovic play tennis.

Javi Gracia will be raging, or at least he should be.