Premier League giants will make another pitch to Jude Bellingham to join the club

Man United are believed to be in the race for Jude Bellingham as the 19-year-old is set to make a decision on his future very soon.

The England international is likely to leave Borussia Dortmund in the summer and on Tuesday it was confirmed that expected favourites, Liverpool, are out of the race for the talented midfielder.

A move to Man City or Real Madrid is the most likely outcome for Bellingham, but according to Manchester Evening news, Man United still believe they can land the England international.

Erik ten Hag feels that Bellingham can create history at the Manchester club and will endorse a second pitch to the player before he makes his final decision.

? Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag feels Jude Bellingham can create history at the club and will endorse a second pitch to the player. (Source: @ManUtdMEN) pic.twitter.com/Jd4LwyauGU — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) April 12, 2023

This will be a very hard move for Man United to pull off as it is very late to be joining the race for Bellingham.

In addition to this, the Red Devils are expected to sign a top-class striker this summer, and one of either Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen will likely set them back over £100m.

Signing a striker and Bellingham will cost over £200m this summer and if United need to address other areas, then this will certainly become impossible.