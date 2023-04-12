PSG star says he wants to stay and try to win the Champions League with the club

Kylian Mbappe has revealed that he is committed to Paris Saint Germain beyond this season amid rumours linking him with Real Madrid.

Mbappe spoke to France 3 (via GOAL) about his desire to stay with the French giants and win the one trophy that alludes him and his club.

The next step? Winning the Champions League. I have already made the final, semi-final, quarter-final, Round of 16. I have done everything but win. That’s all I need. Where do I want to do it? In Paris. I’m a Parisian and under contract.”

Mbappe’s time at PSG has seen him rise to superstardom, scoring 202 goals for them which have made him the club’s all-time top scorer and as a result, Real Madrid have been keeping tabs on him for some time now.

Mbappe has pledged his future to PSG with Real Madrid lurking

With Karim Benzema nearing 36 years of age, Mbappe is seen as the heir to his fellow Frenchman’s throne and with the PSG man’s contract running out in 2025, Real could be looking at signing the youngster very soon.

If Mbappe is true to his word, he has his work cut out for him to get his and PSG’s hands on the Champions League trophy, a task that has proved seriously hard for the club in the past few years.

