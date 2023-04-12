Glen Johnson has said that Joao Felix is “a gamechanger” and has urged Chelsea to sign the Portuguese forward on a permanent deal this summer.

Despite scoring just twice since arriving in January, Felix’s ability on the ball going forward has led many Chelsea fans to the opinion that they should sign him on a permanent deal this summer, and Johnson is no different.

A 2004/05 Premier League winner himself with Chelsea, Johnson spoke to Betfred (via Metro) and said he thinks the Blues should do everything to bring in a player of Felix’s quality for the long-term.

“He’s certainly won me over more in the last few games. He showed against Liverpool that he’s clearly a class player and normally I don’t like to see clubs go all-out to sign one player, but João is a gamechanger. He’s got eyes in the back of his head and he’s a proper footballer.

The 38-year old then went on to admit that the possibility of Felix signing for a league rival over Chelsea next season could be a serious blow to the Stamford Bridge side.

“The need to sign him will be even greater if one of the club’s main rivals came in for him. Joao is probably a luxury they don’t need, but as he’s currently at the club on loan and they have the opportunity to sign him, then they should do what they need to do to keep him – especially if a Premier League rival such as Manchester United come in for him at the end of the season.“

With Felix rumoured to be happy in London and Fabrizio Romano reporting on Monday that Chelsea intend to find a solution for a permanent deal for the 23-year old in the summer, Johnson will no doubt be a happy man that his desires for his former club to make their move for the forward could become a reality.