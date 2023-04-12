Real Madrid and Man City pushed Liverpool out of Jude Bellingham race

Liverpool are out of the race for Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham and the reason behind it is said to be a result of Real Madrid and Man City driving the price for the midfielder up.

That is according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, who reports that Real Madrid and Man City have driven the price for Bellingham up and it prompted the Liverpool hierarchy to pull out of the race as they feel the numbers involved are too much for a 19-year-old player.

All three have been the main contenders for the England international’s signature for months and it looks like it is now down to two – unless the midfielder decides to stay at Borussia Dortmund for another season.

This news came as a big blow to Liverpool fans on Tuesday night as fans of the Reds were hanging their hats on the England international ahead of next season.

Jurgen Klopp is set for a rebuild of his midfield and overall squad this summer, therefore, he believes that spending a crazy sum of money on Bellingham will hamper that. The German wanted the Dortmund star as much as anyone but it seems that the transfer is not happening now.