Real Madrid and Man City pushed Liverpool out of Jude Bellingham race

Liverpool FC Manchester City
Posted by

Liverpool are out of the race for Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham and the reason behind it is said to be a result of Real Madrid and Man City driving the price for the midfielder up.

That is according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, who reports that Real Madrid and Man City have driven the price for Bellingham up and it prompted the Liverpool hierarchy to pull out of the race as they feel the numbers involved are too much for a 19-year-old player.

All three have been the main contenders for the England international’s signature for months and it looks like it is now down to two – unless the midfielder decides to stay at Borussia Dortmund for another season.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool to offer £50k-a-week World Cup star a major payrise to lure him to Anfield
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano confirms top clubs circling Vlahovic as Juventus position clarified
23-year-old forward could have a proposal on the table from Newcastle

This news came as a big blow to Liverpool fans on Tuesday night as fans of the Reds were hanging their hats on the England international ahead of next season.

Jurgen Klopp is set for a rebuild of his midfield and overall squad this summer, therefore, he believes that spending a crazy sum of money on Bellingham will hamper that. The German wanted the Dortmund star as much as anyone but it seems that the transfer is not happening now.

More Stories Jude Bellingham

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.