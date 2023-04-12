Real Madrid team news: All out attack as Rodrygo and Vini Jr partner Benzema against Chelsea

Chelsea could be up against it from the first whistle of their Champions League quarter-final tie against holders Real Madrid, as Carlo Ancelotti has gone with an all-out attack to try and stifle the Blues.

Frank Lampard will be hoping to use all of his experience of playing in this competition and the nous and know how of how to negotiate a two-legged European tie in the most glamorous of competitions.

After a poor loss at Wolverhampton Wanderers in his opening game in charge, the former midfielder could surely do with his starting XI showing up against the 14 times winners.

Defensively they’ll have to be on their guard from minute one, given that the in-form Karim Benzema will be flanked by Brazilian duo, Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior.

Both aren’t frightened of taking on their man either inside or outside, and with the Frenchman causing havoc centrally, any mistakes by Chelsea’s defence are likely to get punished.

The evergreen Toni Kroos and Luka Modric will anchor a midfield that will also include the marauding Fede Valverde, with the only possible surprise from the hosts seeing Eduardo Camavinga at left-back, allowing David Alaba to sit centrally alongside Eder Militao.

Dani Carvajal will provide the energy down Madrid’s right side, with former Chelsea custodian, Thibaut Courtois, ready for another special European night at the Santiago Bernabeu.