Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano: Chelsea & Tottenham eyeing shotstopper; Leicester met with his agent

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed in an exclusive update for CaughtOffside that Tottenham and Chelsea are keeping tabs on Giorgi Mamardashvili after Leicester City met with the goalkeeper’s agent.

The former pair are thought to be mulling over the future of the No.1 position, with it remaining unclear who will take up the position full-time at Stamford Bridge between Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

“Leicester have approached Giorgi Mamardashvili by meeting his agent a few days ago, but in this case, it depends on their future in the Premier League,” the Italian wrote. “I’m told Tottenham and Chelsea are informed on the conditions of the deal but there’s no time to enter into advanced talks as both clubs don’t know who their new coach will be yet; and that’s a crucial step before making a decision on goalkeepers.”

Likewise, over at Spurs, there is a clear need to think about the future with Hugo Lloris’ best days behind him at the age of 36.

Aged 22, Mamardashvili would represent a long-term acquisition for any interested party, though one might imagine with Chelsea and Tottenham in the mix – the Foxes will struggle to land the Valencia star this summer.

Given that the Spanish outfit are on the verge of relegation, it’s perhaps still a somewhat impressive feat that the shotstopper has managed even five clean sheets this term.

Ultimately, the La Liga side’s current poor predicament could be to the massive gain of Premier League clubs – potentially the first to sort out their managerial vacancy ahead of the next window.