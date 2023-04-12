Leroy Sane and Sadio Mane were reportedly involved in a dressing room bust-up following Bayern Munich’s loss to Manchester City yesterday.

City put three goals past a sorry Bayern Munich side as goals from Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland set the English side up perfectly for the second leg. However, Sane and Mane did not take the loss well after the full time whistle.

According to BILD, the pair were involved in a scrap in the dressing room after the match, which ended with Sane receiving a mark on his lip. Allegedly, the fight came about after Mane was unhappy with the way Sane spoke to him on the pitch during the game.

The pair had to be separated by their team mates, with Bayern refusing to comment on the situation which could result in serious punishment for Mane.

It’s not the first time the Senegalese winger has been involved in such circumstances, after he reportedly fell out with ex-Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann after the manager did not pick him to start against PSG in the Champions League Round of 16.

Not a good look for Mane or the club, and hopefully the issue is sorted swiftly.