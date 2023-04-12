Stadium of Premier League big-six team no longer in contention to host matches for Euro 2028

Old Trafford has been removed as a host stadium option ahead of the UK and Ireland’s upcoming 2028 European Championship bid.

This is according to the Metro, who say that a list of 14 stadiums had today been cut down to 10, with Old Trafford one of the four that failed to make the final shortlist.

The London Stadium (West Ham United), The Stadium of Light (Sunderland) and Dublin’s Croke Park were the other three to miss out.

Six of the ten stadiums for the proposed bid are based in England – which include Wembley Stadium and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – with one in Scotland, one in Wales and two in Ireland.

The stadiums are likely to be packed to the rafters in five summers’ time, with it understood that the UK and Ireland have only Turkey as their rival bidders, who the Metro say have failed with their bids for the past four Euro tournaments and judging by the FA’s statement on their plans for the competition, it looks as though the rights are heading their way.

“We are delighted to propose to UEFA and the European football family a world-class stadia concept

tailor-made for EURO 2028.

“High-capacity, world-famous football grounds and state-of-the-art new venues will provide the platform for the biggest and most commercially successful UEFA EUROs ever – making us a low-risk, high-reward host.”

The dates for the tournament are of course yet to be confirmed but it’s likely that football supporters can look forward to an exciting tournament in the UK and Ireland in just over five years’ time.