Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has urged his players to believe that they can turn things around after losing 2-0 to Real Madrid in their Champions League quarter-final first leg.

It was a tough evening for Chelsea, as goals from Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio, coupled with a Ben Chilwell red card heaped misery on the Blues’ outing at the Santiago Bernabeu, but Lampard admitted to BT Sport that he was proud of his players despite the frustration of conceding their second goal.

“I was proud of the 10 men. The disappointing thing is that you give away a set piece by switching off for the second goal.”

Lampard then touched on the rough feeling around the loss, saying he thought his players lacked belief but reveals that he encouraged his players after the match to ignite some fire inside them for the second leg at Stamford Bridge next week.

“There’s a little bit of a lack of belief. I think the players need to understand how good they are and what they can do. Maybe we’re a bit short on that at the minute.

“The result is a reality but I just said to the players that special things can happen at Stamford Bridge. They’re [Real Madrid] a very good team but we have to believe.”

The Chelsea boss ended by admitting that his team have to step it a notch, urging them to be more forward-thinking when attempting to create chances.

“We do have to go up a level and that’s what we have to understand. There are some details, some mindset stuff where we have to be much more positive in what we’re doing.”

The second leg is set to take place next Tuesday where the Blues will need the performance of their lives if they are to turn this tie around at Stamford Bridge.