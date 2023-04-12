Tottenham want 18-goal star after scouting him extensively, Liverpool keen as well

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Sporting CP winger Pedro Goncalves.

According to a report from 90 Min, Tottenham have been scouting the 24-year-old winger extensively this season and their scouts have been impressed with his performances.

Goncalves is a left-sided winger, who can operate as a centre forward as well as on the right flank. His versatility will be an added bonus for Tottenham if they manage to secure his services.

The 24-year-old has been in splendid form this season, scoring 18 goals across all competitions and picking up 12 assists along the way.

Spurs could definitely use more quality in the final third and Goncalves could be the ideal alternative to Son Heung-Min who has been largely underwhelming this season. Goncalves is versatile enough to play anywhere across the front three like Son, and he could prove to be a quality long-term replacement for the South Korean international.

Meanwhile, the report claims that clubs like Liverpool and Newcastle are keeping tabs on the winger as well.

Liverpool will have to add more depth and quality to their attack. They have been overly dependent on Mohamed Salah for goals this season. Furthermore, Salah and Luis Diaz are the only specialist winners at the club, and Jurgen Klopp must look to add more options in that department.

Goncalves has the potential to develop into a top-class Premier League winger with coaching experience and it remains to be seen where he ends up at the end of the season.