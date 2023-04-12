Watch Karim Benzema tap home to give Real Madrid the lead vs Chelsea in the Champions League quarter-final at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It was an even start by both teams but it’s Madrid that take the lead after 21 minutes.

Dani Carvajal’s lofted ball over the top of the Chelsea defence was latched onto by Vinicius Jr. ahead of Wesley Fofana and his flick was tapped into the path of Benzema who had an easy finish.

What do Chelsea have in response?