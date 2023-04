Watch Marco Asensio’s goal that’s put Real Madrid 2-0 up against Chelsea in their Champions League quarter-final first leg.

Real took advantage of a sleepy Chelsea defence from a corner as it was played to the edge of the box and Asensio was there to drill home an effort into the bottom corner.

GOL DE ASENSIO ASISTENCIA DE VINI JR. VAMOOOSSS ??? pic.twitter.com/uykSZCwJJh — MadridTotal (@MadridTotal_) April 12, 2023

Is that the tie over? Chelsea will need a miracle from here.