Video: Napoli behind as Bennacer smashes home for Milan to send San Siro wild

It’s the only Champions League quarter-final from which an Italian team is sure to progress to the semi finals, and when Ismael Bennacer hit the back of the net with his rocket, San Siro was in rapture.

Napoli are streets ahead of every other club in Serie A, though Milan only recently beat them 4-0 in what was something of a shock result.

For much of the first half, the game was a tactical chess game with both sides cancelling each other out.

That was until a beautiful move by the hosts which Bennacer gave the perfect finish.

The San Siro erupts as AC Milan strike first through Ismaël Bennacer ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/BWy8NhzT9Q — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 12, 2023

Ismaël Bennacer sends the San Siro into commotion! A classic counter from Milan. ? pic.twitter.com/1yAH5vjONu — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 12, 2023

Pictures from BT Sport and CBS Sports Golazo