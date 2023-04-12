Video: Todd Boehly makes insane prediction ahead of Chelsea’s Champions League test against Real Madrid

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly just can’t help but get his name in the headlines, and he’s done it again with an insane prediction ahead of the Blues Champions League test against holders, Real Madrid.

Los Blancos looked in awesome form as they dispatched Barcelona from the Copa del Rey, and Carlo Ancelotti and his players will surely use Boehly’s words to motivate them ahead of Wednesday’s match.

Sky Sports caught up with him to ask a few questions and Boehly gave the reporters a score prediction of 3-0 to Chelsea.

They’ll need to be at their very best if they want his prediction to come true.

