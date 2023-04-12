“We’ll see” – Marcel Sabitzer opens up about potential Man United stay

Marcel Sabitzer seems to be enjoying his time at Man United since moving to Old Trafford in January and the Bayern Munich loanee says that his future will be decided in the summer. 

The Austrian international was brought to Old Trafford during the winter window following the injury to Christian Eriksen, which kept him out until this past weekend when the Danish star returned against Everton.

The future of Sabitzer is still uncertain, and the midfielder has been talking about it to BILD.

“Man United made it clear that my loan was project until the summer, then we’ll see,” the Man United star said via Fabrizio Romano.

“Until then, I want to give everything here — then in the summer, the whole situation will be evaluated”.

Sabitzer has been a regular starter for Man United in the Premier League and has played in numerous midfield positions over the last three months. This is a big advantage for Erik ten Hag and it could be a reason the Dutch coach keeps the 29-year-old in the summer.
United are expected to add some key stars to their team this summer with a striker being their number one priority. Sabitzer could be part of the new arrivals but it won’t be known until the end of the season.
