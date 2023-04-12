If there’s one thing about West Ham’s Premier League season that has characterised them, it’s an inability to put the ball in the back of the net.

Despite having the likes of Michail Antonio, Jarrod Bowen, Gianluca Scamacca, Maxwell Cornet and Danny Ings in situ, they’ve still only managed a paltry 27 goals in 29 games per the official Premier League website.

Goals are a striker’s currency, but very rarely have the Hammers front line cashed in this season, and with a porous defence leaking 39 goals in the same period, the issues facing David Moyes are obvious.

Perhaps it’s with that in mind that the east Londoners are in the hunt for a Brazilian marksman who already has an incredible scoring record of 14 goals in 15 games.

According to sources speaking to Football Insider, if the Hammers are able to stay up this season then they will aim to do a deal for Flamengo’s prolific 25-year-old marksman, Pedro.

Clearly a man in form, the issue facing West Ham is the same one they’ve had with Scamacca and Sebastien Haller before that.

If you’re going to play a certain way, then the right kind of player for your system needs to be purchased. It’s no good trying to shoehorn talent into positions that are not suited for either player or club.

Concentrating on another season in the English top-flight is the priority, and only then should discussions begin on securing this particular South American talent.