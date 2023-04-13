£8.8m could seal deal for Belgian ace that Leeds have already made move for

Whether or not Leeds United remain in the Premier League, the club have still got to build for the future, and that means making tentative enquiries regarding players who might be willing to join the club.

Clearly, if the Elland Road outfit are still in the English top-flight next season, they be able to attract a better standard of player than if they have tumbled into the Championship.

That still doesn’t mean they shouldn’t shop around for bargains or up and coming players, and to that end, it appears that they could be in the market for a 20-year-old Belgian U21 international that’s likely to be available for as little as £8.8m.

According to Nieuwsblad journalist, David Van den Broeck, via Twitter, Leeds, Blackburn and Norwich have all enquired about Leuven’s Mandela Keita, with the player currently on loan at Antwerp.

Enkele Engelse clubs volgen Mandela Keita op de voet. Leeds, Blackburn en Norwich informeerden al naar de Belgische middenvelder. #antwerp kan de pittige aankoopoptie (10M) wel nog lichten als het met de #ohl-huurling een akkoord vindt, maar gesprekken daarover moeten nog komen. — David Van den Broeck (@david_vdb) April 12, 2023

Though he may not be the household name that some fans undoubtedly desire, if the Leeds United recruitment department have done their homework correctly, not being too well known at this point isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

More Stories / Latest News Inside Spain: Fede Valverde packs a punch, Diego Simeone gets emotional and so does Hector Bellerin Why Dean Smith’s appointment at Leicester has been great news for one player PSG interested in Bundesliga winger who has 22 g/a this season

Even in the Championship, to acquire a player for less than £10m in this day and age would surely seem like a no brainer.

For now, Javi Gracia’s only concern will be doing his upmost to ensure a successful end to the league campaign, and once their fate is known, then the club can set about approaching potential signings.