Barcelona will not let Man City star escape them this summer

Ilkay Gundogan is the name Barcelona want in their midfield next summer and the Catalan side are determined to make sure the Man City star does not escape their grasp.

Gundogan is out of contract at the Etihad once this season concludes and it does not look like a new deal is on the way. Therefore, this is the perfect opportunity for Barcelona, who are on the lookout for bargains given their financial situation.

The signing of the 32-year-old would see Barca bring in a quality player for free and after watching his performance against Bayern Munich midweek, SPORT are reporting that the La Liga leaders will up their pursuit of the German.

Gundogan is wanted by the management team and the Barca hierarchy as they consider his midfield versatility very useful.

Gundogan has yet to reach an agreement with Barcelona of any kind but the Spanish club are currently exploring ways to bring him to the Camp Nou.

The German is one of the most intelligent players on the planet and his acquisition would be a big win for Xavi next season.