Brighton duo could make switch to Man United as part of incredible £150m deal

Brighton are having an amazing season under the leadership of Roberto De Zerbi but their success has drawn a lot of attention to their stars.

Players such as Evan Ferguson, Kaoru Mitoma, Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo have all been linked to huge clubs in recent times and it is the latter two that now interest Man United.

According to Football Insider, the Manchester club will have to pay around £150m to land the Brighton duo as Erik ten Hag sets about trying to strengthen his midfield. Scott McTominay looks set to leave Old Trafford this summer, while loan star Marcel Sabitzer is set to return to parent club Bayern Munich.

According to the report, Caicedo will set interested clubs back £80m and a bid of £70m will be enough to land World Cup winner Mac Allister.

Other clubs are also interested in the Brighton stars, with Liverpool being linked to both.

Should Brighton qualify for Europe next season, it would be hard to see any stars leaving as they will likely see out the project. However, big bids are certain to arrive as the Seagulls have been very impressive this season.