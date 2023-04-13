Chelsea put £70m price tag on Liverpool target amid transfer speculation

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount could leave the London club in the summer and the Blues have slapped a £70m price tag on him amid speculation of a move to Liverpool.

That is according to Sky Sports’ Melissa Reddy, as Mount is out of contract with Chelsea next summer and negotiations have not gone well over a new deal. Therefore, the West London club would have to sell the England star this summer in order to get a good transfer fee and it is why they have put him up for sale at £70m.

Mount has lost his place in the Chelsea team and would likely be open to a move away from the club he has spent his whole career at.

? Chelsea value Mason Mount at £70m amid speculation of a potential Liverpool move. (Source: @MelissaReddy_) pic.twitter.com/6z8ohmeU4z — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) April 13, 2023

The 24-year-old is a fan favourite amongst Chelsea supporters as he looked to be the player the club’s future was being built around up until this season.

Liverpool are in desperate need of midfielders and Mount’s creativity would be highly welcomed at Anfield. The Reds are expected to bring in at least two players for the middle of the park and should the Chelsea star arrive, a number six such as Moises Caicedo would likely follow.