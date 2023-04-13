Chelsea star Mason Mount’s current thinking as potential Liverpool move edges closer

Although Frank Lampard returning to the Chelsea hot-seat may see a first-team reprieve for midfield star, Mason Mount, the fact remains that the England international has been out of favour at Stamford Bridge for the majority of the 2022/23 campaign.

The 24-year-old was loaned to Derby County when Lampard was coaching the Rams, and he enjoyed a decent spell in the current managers’ first spell in charge at Stamford Bridge.

As WhoScored note, he’s not really had too much of a look in since the turn of the year, though a bruised pelvis and a knock accounted for nine games out of the side (per transfermarkt).

Whether or not Lampard affords him a more regular spot in Chelsea’s starting XI, that’s unlikely to affect contract negotiations with the club, which as the Evening Standard previously reported were at a standstill.

Liverpool have already been heavily linked with taking the player to Anfield by The Athletic (subscription required) and other outlets.

A switch to Jurgen Klopp’s side could re-ignite his own career and also provide the spark for a fading Reds midfield who could do with just the type of dynamism that Mount provides in that area of the pitch.

According to 90Min, however, all may not be lost for the west London outfit.

Their understanding is that Mount has been impressed by Todd Boehly’s courting of high-profile managers such as Luis Enrique and Julian Nagelsmann, and such an appointment could be the key that unlocks negotiations and allows the player to stay in situ.