Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to Rudi Garcia after he was sacked as Al Nassr manager

Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a message to Rudi Garcia after the Frenchman was sacked as manager of Al Nassr this afternoon.

Garcia was relieved of his duties after a goalless draw with midtable Al Feiha despite Al Nassr finding themselves 2nd in the Saudi Pro League, with a club statement reading: “Al-Nassr can announce that head coach Rudi Garcia has left the club by mutual agreement.

“The board and everyone at Al-Nassr would like to thank Rudi and his staff for their dedicated work during the past eight months.”

Following his departure, Ronaldo took to Instagram to thank Garcia and wish him well, despite rumours from AS that he had become frustrated with the manager’s tactics.

Ronaldo’s message read: “Pleasure to have worked with you – wishing you all the best for the future.”

If there was to be a falling out between Ronaldo and Garcia, the former didn’t show it in his message, with Al Nassr Under 19s manager Dinko Jelicic now set to take temporary charge of the team.